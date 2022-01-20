Holly Humberstone – London Is Lonely

Today, breakout singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has debuted her brand new single, “London Is Lonely,” the first release since the arrival of her heralded sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin last fall. Produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton.
“I wrote London Is Lonely back in February 2020 right before the pandemic hit here in the UK” says Holly. I had just moved out of my childhood home down to London and had spent the past few months feeling really trapped and alone in my tiny flat with strangers. London felt so intense and although there were so many people around me, I felt even more isolated and like I didn’t belong. I kind of lost myself in the city. I didn’t exactly know who I was anymore, and so going home and writing felt like my safe space to process everything. It’s funny now listening to the song almost two years on, post-pandemic, and feeling like nothing much has changed at all. I’m still trying to find my place here and make it my home and so it felt right to put this song out into the world right now, when so many other people are probably feeling lost right now too.”
HOLLY HUMBERSTONE – 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
March 7, 2022 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)*
