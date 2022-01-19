Hatchie – Giving the World Away & Tour

Today, Hatchie (aka Harriette Pilbeam) has announced her new album Giving The World Away, set for release on April 22nd via Secretly Canadian. To mark the occasion, she has shared the single “Quicksand” and its companion video directed by Nathan Castiel. The single was co-written with GRAMMY-nominated Olivia Rodrigo collaborator, Dan Nigro, and long-time Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius. Giving The World Away was produced by Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Sky Ferreira).

“‘Quicksand’ is about dealing with the realisation that you’ll never be satisfied,” Pilbeam comments. “I started writing it when I was home between tours in 2019 before finishing it with Joe Agius and Dan Nigro the next year. I was feeling guilty and ungrateful for not being happy about a few different things in my life that were technically going well. I had to work through some tough learned thought processes and emotions that had been working away for years to try to understand how to be happy with my present, and stop fixating on my past and future. The video digs deeper into showing this juxtaposition of such sadness and anger despite being surrounded by glamour and grandeur.” Director Nathan Castiel said of the video, “for ‘Quicksand’, I created a video that plays off of some tropes of Hollywood glamour in a melancholy and surreal way while giving Harriette room to perform and express the song’s raw emotion. We leaned into a neon-tinged after hours aesthetic and shot on 16mm which added a griminess to the opulent locations and set pieces.”

Giving The World Away, the second full-length from Hatchie, is the truest introduction to the songwriter at the helm of the project, Harriette Pilbeam. Although her sound arrived fully-formed, a dazzling dream-pop and shoegaze tangle, it’s here that she distills the core of herself into a record. “There’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken — there’s a bigger picture than that,” Pilbeam explains. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface – and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

North American Tour Dates:

05/04/22 – Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd Record Cafe*

05/05/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry*

05/06/22 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre*

05/07/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg*

05/09/22 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB*

05/10/22 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison*

05/12/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe*

05/13/22 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups*

05/14/22 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village*

05/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club*

05/19/22 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club*

05/20/22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios*

05/21/22 – Seattle, WA – Neumos*

05/23/22 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop*

05/25/22 – San Diego, CA – Casbah*

05/26/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room*

* w/ Caroline Loveglow

#hihtachie