Darkher – Lowly Weep

DARKHER are now premiering the track ‘Lowly Weep’ as the first single taken from the beloved Northern English doom act’s sophomore album The Buried Storm, which has been slated for release on April 15.

DARKHER comment: “The first single ‘Lowly Weep’ is a dark lullaby that speaks to the sorrow within”, explains composer, lyricist, and visual artist Jayn Maiven. “As with the death of winter and the rebirth of spring, it journeys from bleakness into a stirring entity of strength, renewing a connection to the spirit.”

#darkhermusic #prophecyproductions