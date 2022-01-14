YAQI – I’m On It

YAQI has dedicated the video to Asian female creatives, who have been stereotyped and ignored for too long. “Moved and impacted by events since the violence towards the AAPI communities during the pandemic, it is time for us to stand up, speak up, and support each other. It is so touching to see the enormous support from other groups.”

“We wish to show the world and more importantly all the female immigrants and people who feel unseen while working towards their dreams that we see you, support you and you can do it! ‘I’m On It’ is the spirit in many women, we are here to cheer them on!”

