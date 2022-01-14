King Princess, Fousheé – Little Brother

King Princess unveils a new song “Little Bother” featuring Fousheé today. King Princess and Fousheé wrote the song alongside Zach Fogarty (A$AP Rocky, Girlpool, Claud), who is also a co-producer.

“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” King Princess says. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”

Additionally, King Princess will begin supporting Kacey Musgraves on her U.S. tour next week.

January 19 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center*

January 20 Chicago, IL United Center*

January 21 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center *

January 23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Field House*

January 26 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center *

January 27 Boston, MA TD Garden*

February 3 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena*

February 5 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

February 9 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*

February 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena*

February 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

February 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena*

February 19 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena*

February 20 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena*

February 25 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena*

* with Kacey Musgraves

