King Princess, Fousheé – Little Brother

King Princess unveils a new song “Little Bother” featuring Fousheé today. King Princess and Fousheé wrote the song alongside Zach Fogarty (A$AP Rocky, Girlpool, Claud), who is also a co-producer.

“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” King Princess says. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”

Additionally, King Princess will begin supporting Kacey Musgraves on her U.S. tour next week.

January 19                 Saint Paul, MN                            Xcel Energy Center*

January 20                 Chicago, IL                               United Center*

January 21                 Kansas City, MO                           T-Mobile Center *

January 23                Cleveland, OH               Rocket Mortgage Field House*

January 26                Philadelphia, PA                              Wells Fargo Center *

January 27                Boston, MA                                    TD Garden*

February 3                Washington, D.C.                              Capital One Arena*

February 5                New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden*

February 9                Atlanta, GA                                  State Farm Arena*

February 11              Nashville, TN                               Bridgestone Arena*

February 15              Dallas, TX                      American Airlines Center*

February 16              Denver, CO                                             Ball Arena*

February 19              Oakland, CA                                      Oakland Arena*

February 20              Los Angeles, CA                             Crypto.com Arena*

February 25              Toronto, ON                                Scotiabank Arena*

* with Kacey Musgraves

#Kingprincess69

January 14th, 2022