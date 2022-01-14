Eee gee – Contraband

Fresh off the heels of a successful year finding eee gee charting on Denmark’s DRP3 Radio plus a nomination at the Danish Critical Awards for “Hope of the Year 2022”—similar to the highly coveted Best New Artist award—today she confirms her much anticipated debut album, Winning, is set for release February 25 on Future Classic.

“‘Contraband’ is about having flashes of vivid memories from an ancient time with an ex-lover,” eee gee explains. “These melancholic feelings about an ex come in waves and trick you into believing there might still be an unresolved big love situation there, but deep down you know you just miss that person and cherish the times you had together.”

Emma Grankvist is a singer-songwriter from Denmark. Her debut single “Favourite Lover” received the highly praised ‘pick of the week’ spot on DRP3—Denmark’s largest national radio station, and the song entered the Denmark Spotify Viral charts. “It’s music for the introvert, who is constantly pushed into the uncomfortable extrovert way of how to view the world,” Grankvist describes.

#emmagrankvist