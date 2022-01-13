Sun June – Reminded

Austin, TX’s Sun June have shared a video for their new single “Reminded,” from the expanded version of their acclaimed record, Somewhere, out tomorrow via Run For Cover and Keeled Scales.

“‘Reminded’ is about being captivated by someone you have a bad history with and wanting to reconcile with past mistakes, despite it being the most unhealthy decision. It’s about gazing narrowly into an old flame… Basically, it’s the sexiest song we’ve ever written,” says Laura Colwell. “The song leans so far into romance that we thought it would be fun to add some sax. Justin got to arrange it all, and then we had local saxophonist David Alvarez (from Medellin Collection, and Hyah!) lay it down.”

TOUR DATES

Feb 4 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room – House of Blues ^

Feb 6 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

Feb 9 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

Feb 10 Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distillery ^

Feb 11 Nashville, TN @ Blue Room- Third Man records ^

Feb 12 Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic ^

Feb 14 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle ^

Feb 15 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ^

Feb 16 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

Feb 17 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom ^

Feb 18 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

Feb 19 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

Feb 21 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern ^

Feb 22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live ^

Feb 23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

Feb 25 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

Feb 26 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

Feb 27 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 *

March 1 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall *

March 2 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch *

March 3 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

March 4 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

March 5 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

March 6 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s Oasis *

March 8 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

March 9 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse *

March 10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

March 11 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack *

March 12 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

March 15-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mar 30 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine ~

Mar 31 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ~

Apr 1 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ~

^ w/ Daphne Tunes

* w/ Katy Kirby

~ w/ Shakey Graves

