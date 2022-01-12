Mitski – Love Me More

Mitski will release Laurel Hell, one of 2022’s most-anticipated albums, on February 4th via Dead Oceans, and will then embark on a sold out North American tour. Today, Mitski presents the new single/video, “Love Me More.”

Recorded with longtime producer Patrick Hyland throughout the isolation of the pandemic, some of the songs comprising Laurel Hell “slowly took on new forms and meanings, like seed to flower” as Mitski “needed to create something that was also a pep talk.”

“As ‘Love Me More’ was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like ‘If I keep myself at home’ had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown.

“‘Love Me More’ went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album. It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old style country song. Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinato to fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound.” – Mitski

Mitski Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City – SOLD OUT

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 3, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 4, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 5,2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 7, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 9, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 10, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 12, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 14, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 15, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 17, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 19, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 21, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 22, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 24, 2022 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 25, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 26, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Sun. March 27, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 29, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 30, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 31, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 21, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 22, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 23, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Mon. April 25, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street – SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28, 2022 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 29, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30, 2022 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival – SOLD OUT

Mon. May 2, 2022 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 3, 2022 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 4, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso – SOLD OUT

Fri. May 6, 2022 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Sat. May 7, 2022 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks SOLD OUT

Mon. May 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 11, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan SOLD OUT

Thu. May 12, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene SOLD OUT

Sat. May 14, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik – SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ WUK – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. May 19, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Strom – SOLD OUT

Sat. July 2, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

Fri. Sep. 16 – Sun. Sep. 18, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

#mitskileaks