Mae Mae ft The Colourist – Blemish

Ahead of the release this Friday of her debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes, Atlanta-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae has revealed her final single from the project, “Blemish” featuring The Colourist.

“I really want to take you to different realms through my music,” she says. “It can be danceable or chill at the same time, it’s always going to be unexpected though.”

#maemaemusic