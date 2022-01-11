Lucius – Second Nature

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius returns with their highly-anticipated new album Second Nature—set to be released April 8 on Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW). Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the album features ten new songs, including the first single, “Next To Normal,” which is out today.

In celebration of the album, the band will embark on a North American headline tour this spring followed by a series of European shows in September.

Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe’s shared reflection, chronicling each other’s seismic life shifts—motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses—and setting it to music.

“It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them,” says Wolfe. “It touches upon all these stages of grief—and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I’ve had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That’s why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness.”

Of working on the project Carlile shares, “Lucius has been one of my favorite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power. This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by 80s and 90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era—not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that’s what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don’t know if I’ve ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast.”

LUCIUS SPRING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

April 28—North Adams, MA—MASS MoCA

April 29—Boston, MA—Roadrunner

April 30—Portland, ME—State Theatre

May 4—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre*

May 6—Montclair, NJ—The Wellmont Theater*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*

May 9—Washington, DC—9:30 Club*

May 12—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz*

May 13—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse*

May 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 16—Louisville, KY—Headliners*

May 17—Cleveland, OH—Beachland Ballroom*

May 18—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

May 20—Chicago, IL—Riviera Theatre*

May 21—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

*with support from Celisse

LUCIUS ON TOUR WITH BRANDI CARLILE

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

LUCIUS FALL EUROPEAN TOUR

on-sale Friday, January 14

September 17—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory

September 18—Glasgow, U.K.—St. Luke’s

September 20—Leeds, U.K.—Brudenell Social Club

September 23—London, U.K.—Shepherd’s Bush Empire

September 25—Brussels, Belgium—Grand Salon Botanique

September 26—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie

September 28—Berlin, Germany—Badehaus Szimpla

September 29—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso Noord

#Ilovelucius