Text Me When You’re Home x Larimer Lounge Music & Art Fest – January 15, 2022

Text Me When You’re Home x Larimer Lounge Music & Art Fest

Denver, CO

January 15, 2022

1-7pm MST

https://larimerlounge.com/

Larimer Lounge presents a day of music and art to kick of the holiday weekend. The music is:

Waiting Room – The new pop project from former Corner Girls Brenna Ahlgren & Jessica Mendez. #waiting.room.band

Iz Divine – This pop & R& B artist just released her new single “End Scene.” #izdivine

Princess DewClaw – Pop, Industrial, Glam and more. Amanda Gostomski of Glass Records brings this over the top act to life. Read FEMMUSIC’s 2018 interview at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2018/12/06/princess-dewclaw/

#princessdewclawband

BabyBaby – This 4 piece released their new album U Good? on January 7. #babybabyblows

Hex Kitten – DJ & Producer #thehexkitten

In addition look for everything from vinyl to ceramics with an assortment of artists. Doors are at 12.

#LarimerLounge