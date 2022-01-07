Royal and the Serpent – Phuckboi Rejects

Royal says, “i mean listen, we’ve all got a type. deny it if you want but we like what we like. i just happen to like heart-breaking, vape-puffing, chain-wearing rejects. this particular breed of “phuckboi” is what got me into this whole mess in the first place. now here i am – lifeless and broken – ready to give you the best damn music i’ve ever written for you. yes, by that i mean – there’s more….are you ready for another one?”

Royal and the Serpent will soon be touring opening up for Grandson:

Tour Dates

Feb 27 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

March 1 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

March 2 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

March 4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

March 5 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

March 7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

March 8 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

March 12 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

March 13 Houston, TX Scout Bar

March 15 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

March 16 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

March 22 Charlotte, NC The Underground

March 23 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl

March 25 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

March 26 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

March 30 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

March 31 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

April 3 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

April 5 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

April 6 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

April 8 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

#royalandtheserpent