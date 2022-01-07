Infected Rain – Longing

Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands says about “Longing”:
“Never happy, never content! We spend our lives craving and longing for things that someone else has or for things that we think will make us happy.  
‘A picture immaculate, perfectly designed.                
A story in which you’re always desired.’  
What is happiness really?”    
 

