Sasami – Say It

SASAMI shares a visualizer for “Say It,” her new industrial-influenced single. “‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you,” says Ashworth. “I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.” SASAMI’s anticipated new album Squeeze is due February 25th via Domino.

Squeeze was produced by SASAMI, with a handful of the tracks co-produced by Ty Segall. Other notable contributors include: Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose and No Home.

SASAMI will be touring with Mitski & Haim in 2022.

TOUR DATES:

3/4 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 – Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT

4/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT

4/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT

5/3 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

5/6 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT

5/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT

5/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT

5/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT

5/15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT

5/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT

5/18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT

5/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

5/24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

5/25 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

5/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6/1 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

6/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

6/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

6/13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

6/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^

* w/ Mitski

^ w/ Haim

