Mae Mae – Crumblin

Atlanta-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae has kicked off 2022 with the release of “Crumblin,” the third single from her January 14 debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes.

“I love meshing different genres together.” she explains. “I really want to take you to different realms through my music. It can be danceable or chill at the same time, it’s always going to be unexpected though.”

Gummy Heart Eyes was produced by Adam Castilla of The Colourist. The prior singles are “Apple Boy” and “Squishy.”

