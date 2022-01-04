Giselle Torres – Sorry to Future Me

Today Giselle Torres releases “Sorry to Future Me”, the title track of her EP, and part 3 of a 5 part series following two teenagers from the perspective of our protagonist as she falls in love with a boy she has never met before. They go from being strangers, to meeting for the first time in Brooklyn, NY for one day, to having to face the emotional rollercoaster that is teenage love and heartbreak.

