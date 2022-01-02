Alison Wonderland – Fear of Dying

Alison Wonderland, one of electronic music’s most acclaimed artists, boldly begins 2022 with a powerful new single and video. On “Fear of Dying,” which Alison wrote and produced, she unpacks the ever-present anxiety and crippling fear of losing someone close to you – coupling her trademark head-spinning drops and angelic vocals with hop-skip drum patterns and infectious gamer-girl synth blips.

Themes of death and rebirth reverberate in the official video for “Fear of Dying,” which was directed by Brandon Dremer (Dillon Francis, Diplo, Panic! at the Disco).

