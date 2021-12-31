Moonalice – Woo Woo

Moonalice, the 10-piece Bay Area collective known for bringing peace, love, and happiness wherever they go, releases their uplifting anthem “Woo Woo.” Written by The T Sisters’ Rachel Tietjen, who now is a member of Moonalice along with her sisters, “Woo Woo” is a song about living in the moment. “Woo Woo” is the second single that the renowned group has released since signing to Nettwerk in late 2021. It follows Moonalice’s rendition of “Time Has Come Today” fronted by Lester Chambers.

Moonalice 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 25 – Felton Music Hall – Felton, CA

Feb 26 – Sweetwater Music Hall – Mill Valley, CA

April 10 – Skull & Roses – Ventura, CA

April 15 & 16 – Soul Revival’s Grateful Easter Weekend – Ukiah, CA

April 22 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

April 23 – River Theater – Guerneville, CA

June 4 – Freight & Salvage Festival – Berkeley, CA

June 5 – Redwood Mountain Faire – Felton, CA

June 12 – Hog Farm Hideaway – Laytonville, CA

