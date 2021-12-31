Aoife O’Donovan – B61

Aoife O’Donovan will be releasing Age of Apathy on January 21, 2022 on Yep Roc Records. This is her 6th solo release with Yep Roc. O’Donovan is a Grammy winning artist who has worked with everyone from Yo-Yo Ma to Sara Watkins. Today she releases “B61.”

#aoifenaria

December 31st, 2021