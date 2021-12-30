Rock N Rock Fantasy Camp: Women Only – January 27-30, 2022

Rock N Rock Fantasy Camp: Women Only

Los Angeles, CA

January 27-30, 2022

https://www.rockcamp.com/fantasy-camp-women-only.php

Our Women’s Only Camp is a safe, non-competitive environment for women of all ages to take their skills and confidence to the next level, realize their dreams are possible, and create bonds and friendships for life with fellow aspiring musicians. “Camp becomes an emotional and life changing experience for both campers and rockstars, as you witness transformations in people both musically and emotionally”, says counselor Britt Lightning. As Roger Daltrey says of Camp, “It’s an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from.”

Featuring Nancy Wilson, Kathy Valentine, Melissa Etheridge, Orianthi, Mai Leisz, Jennifer Batten, Jennie Vee, Rhonda Smith, Gretchen Menn, Roxy Petrucci, Ashley Reeve, Eva Gardner, Britt Lightning, Samantha Maloney and more.