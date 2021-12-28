The Arts Lead Sheet #31 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

International Showcase Fund – SXSW – January 7, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/international/international-showcase-fund/

Performing Arts Discovery – January 7, 2022

https://www.westarts.org/pad-2021

Wide Days: Artist Development Programme – January 13, 2022

https://www.widedays.com/apply-to-play

Ivor Novello Awards – January 21, 2022

https://ivorsacademy.secure-platform.com/a

Jerwood Arts: Jazz Encounters – January 24, 2022

https://www.cheltenhamfestivals.com/jazz/news-2/2021/12/apply-now-for-the-jerwood-jazz-encounters-fellowships/%C2%A0

Power Up – UK – February 17, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/powerup/

South Arts: Presentation Grants – March 1, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/community-organization-grants/presentation-grants

PPL Momentum Music Fund – March 1, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

PPL Momentum Accelerator – Deadline Upcoming

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/ppl-momentum-accelerator-guidance/

Open Fund for Organisations – UK – March 15, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/the-open-fund-for-organisations/

The Open Fund for Music Creators – March 15, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

Women Make Music – March 15, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/

The Hitmaker Fund – UK – April 27, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-hitmaker-fund/

The Composers’ Fund – UK – May 17, 2022

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

Jobs

Women’s Audio Mission – Director of Education – San Francisco, CA

https://jobs.gusto.com/postings/women-s-audio-mission-director-of-education-0cf41452-0558-4d57-8407-3117fc7afc3c?mc_cid=4280ceb530&mc_eid=ec01493c6e

Touring & Production Coordinator (Jungle Merchandise) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/touring-production-coordinator/

Operation Manager (Mushroom Group) – Melbourne, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/operations-manager-management-division/

Digital Marketing & Social Media Executive (EMI Australia) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/digital-marketing-social-media-executive/

Ralph Lauren – USA

[email protected]

Project Manager (Auger-Dominguez)

https://www.daisyauger-dominguez.com/

[email protected].

Opportunities

Women’s Audio Mission Spring Internship – January 14, 2022

https://womensaudiomission.org/wam-internship-program/?mc_cid=4280ceb530&mc_eid=ec01493c6e

Women’s Only Rock Camp Seeks Drummers – Los Angeles, CA – January 27-30, 2022

https://www.rockcamp.com/

Events

WAM: Immersive Audio Mixing – January 14-16, 2022

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immersive-audio-mixing-virtual-tickets-227805872497?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&mc_cid=4280ceb530&mc_eid=ec01493c6e

PAR: Introduction to Festival Safety: The Art of Mass Gatherings Approach – January 27, 2022 – 1:30pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=3791DA74-3E5C-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

WAM Level 1: Intro to Audio Production & Recording – February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022 and March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wam-level-1-intro-to-audio-production-recording-virtual-tickets-227335074327?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&mc_cid=4280ceb530&mc_eid=ec01493c6e

PAR: Disaster Response for Performing Arts Organizations – February 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=58DBD00F-E45D-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: How to Get Your Audience Back: Marketing Performing Arts During the Pandemic – February 17, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=9FFC2EC5-1359-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: Safety and Security for Performing Arts – February 22, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=C059075D-EB59-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: Road to Recovery – Performing Arts During COVID – March 15, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=307E58A8-A95E-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721