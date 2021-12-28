Koffee – The Harder They Fall

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (132)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (106)
- Film of the Month (93)
- Interviews (387)
- Live Photos (693)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (114)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (101)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (31)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (117)
- Upcoming New releases (64)
- Video of the Month (99)
- Videos (2,878)
- Website of the Month (129)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Frank Ocean Unveils Nine-Minute-Long Track on ‘Blonded’ Radio Show
- Andrew Lee Finds New Life in Classic Shred
- Micro TDH Wants to Leave His Mark With 9
- Mitski Releases Latest Single ‘Heat Lightning’
- The Bin Reaper
- Holly Humberstone’s #SadGirlAutumn Is A Way of Life
- Wet Leg Announce Debut Album Release Date and 2022 Tour, Share Two New Songs
- The Velveteers’ Reverb Heavy Debut Is a Confident Sign of What’s to Come
- Difficult Fun: November 2021’s Best Punk
- Blue Rojo’s Sad Boy Blues Result in a Colorful Debut
Music Connection
- Album Review: "Still Over It" by Summer Walker 8/10
- Album Review: "236 Strings" by Ulrich Krieger 7/10
- Album Review: "Descent" by Leslie Hunt 9/10
- Album Review: "Zeal & Ardor" by Zeal & Ardor 9/10
- Artist to Artist: Collaboration-We Need Each Other
- Album Review: "Songs From Davis," Davis John Patton 9/10
- CCC to Host 'Future Of Beat Licensing In Synch' Event
- Album Review: Glasses Malone, "Glass House," 9/10
- Album Review: Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation Musician' Emergency Fund
- Album Review: "Crown" by Eric Gales
Music News Underground
- ELYAZ releases epic video for memorable new single 'Remember Home'
- Drift illuminates the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg
- Introducing Alorangel
- Next intake of apprentices for the BRITs Apprentice Scheme recruited
- World’s first smart guitar LAVA ME 3 is released
- Maneskin nominated for 2 BRIT Awards
- Indie electronic duo Jay+Max release environmental call to arms for debut release
- Australian girl group H3rizon end 2021 on a high with RnB pop-flavoured Christmas banger
- DJ UpsideDown, DJ Gracie T and SilverFinger Singh to join BBC Asian Network Takeover
- The 2021 DMC World DJ Championships results
Leave a Reply