Lights w/ Elohim – Real Thing

Alt-pop icon Lights has debuted new single “Real Thing ft. ELOHIM.”

Lights expanded on the track, “‘Real Thing’ challenges the traditional concept of ‘The one for you.’ I don’t think it actually exists, but we are predominantly sold this idea that we need to find one person, lock them in forever, and you can’t change and grow. We’re always looking for the real thing, but it’s not always fucking real. Elohim and I had a really fun couple days working at her spot in LA writing this track. She is a virtuoso!”

Last month, the artist announced the “Baby I’m Back” North American headline tour. Earlier this fall, Lights returned with new single and official video for “Prodigal Daughter,” the first track from her forthcoming new album expected for arrival in 2022.

APRIL

3 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

4 Seattle, WA The Showbox

6 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

7 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

8 Pomona, CA The Glass House

9 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

12 Austin, TX Mohawk

13 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

16 Nashville, TN The Basement East

17 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

19 New York, NY Irving Plaza

20 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

22 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

23 Boston, MA Big Night Live

24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

25 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

28 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

29 Denver, CO Summit

30 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

MAY

3 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

4 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

6 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

7 Toronto, ON History

