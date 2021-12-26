Lights w/ Elohim – Real Thing

Alt-pop icon Lights has debuted new single “Real Thing ft. ELOHIM.”
Lights expanded on the track, “‘Real Thing’ challenges the traditional concept of ‘The one for you.’ I don’t think it actually exists, but we are predominantly sold this idea that we need to find one person, lock them in forever, and you can’t change and grow. We’re always looking for the real thing, but it’s not always fucking real. Elohim and I had a really fun couple days working at her spot in LA writing this track. She is a virtuoso!”
Last month, the artist announced the “Baby I’m Back” North American headline tour. Earlier this fall, Lights returned with new single and official video for “Prodigal Daughter,” the first track from her forthcoming new album expected for arrival in 2022.
