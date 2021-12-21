Bad Bad Hats – Sally Sweet Tooth

Following the release of their 2021 album Walkman, Minneapolis’ beloved indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats have just released a standalone single titled “Sally Sweet Tooth” just in time for the holiday season.

In reflecting on the release of holiday single, the band remarked:

“We initially wrote “Sally Sweet Tooth” a year ago for our Patreon page. Every month we write an original song based around a musical theme. And December’s theme was ‘Christmas song’, of course. I was listening to all the holiday classics to get inspired and I was struck by how many great characters there are in the Christmas canon: Rudolph, Frosty, a run-over Grandma. So I wanted to add a new character to the mix. She’s a little sweet, she’s a little sassy. She’s Sally Sweet Tooth. And you’d be wise to give her your cookies.”

The band has also announced an extensive winter tour:

January 19: Lincoln, NE @ The Bay

January 20: Fort Collins, CO @ 830 North

January 21: Denver, CO @ Marquis

January 22: Colorado Springs, CO @ Vulture’s

January 28: Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

January 29: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

January 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

February 1: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

February 3: Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

February 4: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

February 5: Redding, CA @ The Dip

February 7: Salt Lake City @ Hangar House

February 8: Boise, ID @ Neurolux

February 9: Baker City, OR @ Churchill School

February 10: Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

February 11: Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

February 12: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

