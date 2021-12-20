St Panther – Places

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Micro TDH Wants to Leave His Mark With 9
- Mitski Releases Latest Single ‘Heat Lightning’
- The Bin Reaper
- Holly Humberstone’s #SadGirlAutumn Is A Way of Life
- Wet Leg Announce Debut Album Release Date and 2022 Tour, Share Two New Songs
- The Velveteers’ Reverb Heavy Debut Is a Confident Sign of What’s to Come
- Difficult Fun: November 2021’s Best Punk
- Blue Rojo’s Sad Boy Blues Result in a Colorful Debut
- Courtney LaPlante on Spiritbox’s Rapid Ascension
- Joy Crookes Is Immortalizing Her Memories
Music Connection
- Solar Announces Antique Aged Natural Series Guitars
- Folk Alliance International Postpones Conference To May
- Perform & Network at SUPERBOWL Weekend Industry Parties & Showcases
- UnitedMasters Partners with 'Matrix Resurrections' for Film Promo
- Women's Only Rock Camp Seeks Female Drummers
- New Music Critique: Talk
- Company Profile: FWAYGO Streaming Platform
- The Record Shop Equips with PhantomFocus
- Musical Inspiration from ASCAP Experience
- CD Baby’s Artist Payouts Cross the $1 Billion Mark
Music News Underground
- Maneskin nominated for 2 BRIT Awards
- Indie electronic duo Jay+Max release environmental call to arms for debut release
- Australian girl group H3rizon end 2021 on a high with RnB pop-flavoured Christmas banger
- DJ UpsideDown, DJ Gracie T and SilverFinger Singh to join BBC Asian Network Takeover
- The 2021 DMC World DJ Championships results
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Andrea Plamondon 'Only Eden' video premiere
- Better Noise Music Ultimate Christmas Music Playlist
- Award-winning singer, songwriter & producer Max Restaino releases brand new Christmas song
- Paul O’Brien shares brand new original christmas single ‘Hey Ho Ho (It’s Christmas)’
