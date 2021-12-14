Viana – I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

Originally sung by My Chemical Romance, Viana puts her own twist on the dark ballad. With her sultry vocals and upbeat approach, Viana masters making this version her own while still respecting the important meaning of the track. Like for many of us, “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” is a track that brings a feeling of nostalgia and serenity:

“There was something that just felt SO right about just getting right back to my teenage years. I pictured myself jetting around backroads in my Nissan Sentra, rocking the most scene kid hair with deep super fried side bangs and blasting My Chem with a car full of singing friends.”

#vianavalentine