Riddy Arman – Denver, CO – December 17, 2021

Riddy Arman

Hi Dive

Denver, CO

December 17, 2021

Riddy Arman’s self-titled debut album was recorded in 6 days at Mississippi Studios in Oregon. She worked with Bronson Tew of Dialback Sound to record the 9 tracks.

Arman has traveled the country from Ohio, Virginia and California working as a ranch hand and learning livestock agriculture. She found herself in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where many of the songs that would make up her self-titled debut record first came to life. Arman writes with a minimalist approach that conveys deep emotion. She can be compared to S.G. Goodman or Colorado’s own Erika Ryann for enrapturing spirits in the music.

Riddy Arman opens her debut album from La Honda Records with a song called “Spirits, Angels, Or Lies” inspired by the true story of her father’s passing. In the lyrics, she examines the human tendency to interpret the unknown. The story she weaves details the final moments and visual hallucinations experienced when Johnny Cash visited her father on his deathbed.

“Recording these songs brought me back to the times that inspired them, but instead of reliving the pain, the studio magic empowered me to overcome it,” Arman says of her experience.

“Most people would try to find a therapist, but at the time that wasn’t something that I had access to, so I just started playing music because it was cathartic,” she explains. “It’s very, very meditative for me.”