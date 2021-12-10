Bahari, Cody Lovaas – All Around Me

Capping off 2021 with a bang, rising alt-pop duo Bahari have teamed up with Cody Lovaas for a new single entitled “All Around Me” today.

Tonight, Bahari and Cody take over The Echo in Los Angeles for what promises to be an unforgettable show, as the duo returns to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic abruptly ended their 2020 tour. It’s a night not to be missed! Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bahari-music.com/live.

#bahari #codylovaas