Arch Enemy – Hall of Mirrors

This past October, metal legends ARCH ENEMY returned with their first new song in four years: ‘Deceiver, Deceiver’. Today (Dec 9th), the band has launched another standalone single, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen: “House Of Mirrors.”

Guitarist Michael Amott comments: “Musically, this is an idea that has been bouncing around in my head for a while, and finally it got finished. It all started with the guitar motif that kicks off the track, which naturally leads to the galloping 80’s-metal feel of the verses. As is always the case with us, we had quite a few different arrangements and demos of this song until it was, dare I say, fckn perfect!”

Front-woman Alissa White-Gluz adds: “‘House of Mirrors’ is a song that twists its way into the human psyche. I wrote the lyrics during a dark time of strict, dystopian lockdown, and I think people will be able to relate to that feeling of being totally alone – but never truly alone – when you are surrounded only by past and future versions of yourself as company.”

