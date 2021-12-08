The Arts Lead Sheet #29 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Dance/USA Fellowship – December 8, 2021

https://www.danceusa.org/danceusa-fellowships-to-artists

SPACE on Ryder Farm Residencies – Brewster, NY – January 5, 2022

https://www.spaceonryderfarm.org/residency-programs-2022

Aperture Portfolio Prize – January 7, 2022

https://contests.picter.com/2022-aperture-portfolio-prize

Western Arts Alliance International Video Showcase Opportunity – USA – January 7, 2022

https://www.westarts.org/pad-2021

Rauschenberg Dancer Emergency Grants – January 7, 2022

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/rauschenberg-dancer-emergency-grants/

Skowhegan Artist Residency – January 10, 2022

https://www.skowheganart.org/apply

South Arts: Southern Prize & State Fellowships – January 10, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/southern-prize-state-fellowships

South Arts: Sustainability Grants for Film & Literary Organizations – January 10, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/community-organization-grants/sustainability-grants-film-and-literary-organizations

Good Hart Artist Residency – Good Hart, MI – January 12, 2022

https://goodhartartistresidency.org/program-details/

Creative Corps ARP Grant – Colorado – January 13, 2022

https://oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-creative-corps-arp-grant

Right of Return USA Fellowship – January 14, 2022

https://www.rightofreturnusa.com/

Anderson Center Residency Program – Red Wing, MN – January 15, 2022

https://www.andersoncenter.org/residency-program/

Hambidge Residency Program – Rabun Gap, GA – January 15, 2022

https://www.hambidge.org/guidelines-apply

The Folger Institute Artist Research Fellowship – Washington, DC – January 18, 2022

https://www.folger.edu/institute/artist-research-fellowship

Wurlitzer Foundation Artist Residency Program – Taos, NM – January 18, 2022

https://wurlitzerfoundation.org/apply

Wave Farm Artist Residency – Hudson, NY – February 1, 2022

https://wavefarm.org/ta/residency-program/info-apply

StudioWorks Artist Residency – Eastport, ME – February 1, 2022

https://www.tidesinstitute.org/studioworks-artist-in-residence-program/

MacDowell Fellowship – February 10, 2022

https://www.macdowell.org/apply/apply-for-fellowship

Center for Craft Curatorial Fellowship – February 14, 2022

https://www.centerforcraft.org/grants-and-fellowships/curatorial-fellowship

Jobs

Audience Growth Coordinator (5280 Magazine) Denver, CO

https://open.media/jobs/audience-growth-coordinator-at-5280-publishing/

Publicity and Communications Officer – Canberra Theatre Center – Canberra

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/publicity-and-communications-officer/

Brand Manager – Gold Coast, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/brand-manager/

Opportunities

Events

#WhenWeValueWomen Virtual Launch Event! – December 13, 2021 – 3pm PT

https://lfgwhenwevaluewomen.splashthat.com/

Indie Weekly #49: Indie Week’s Year End Online Holiday Party – December 14, 2021 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weeks-year-end-online-holiday-party-tickets-211838744387

CMW: Fireside Chat with Randy Lennox and Daniel Glass – December 14, 2021 – 11am EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QKABdCHJTRGhbDZf0d3njw