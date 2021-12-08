Lesha – Eleven: Eleven

Eleven:Eleven is a dreamy synth filled track that I produced in my bedroom studio one night when I got the idea to write about how I love wishing on angel numbers specifically 11:11. I knew the concept of Numerology had to be a part of this album since it played a huge role in my journey of manifestation and spirituality. At the time I was writing this song I already knew the title had to be Eleven Eleven so I used that as the direction for the lyrics and just relating it to me and my personality. This song is my own way of reminding myself of my worth, that I’m divinely guided, and is also another way of protecting my energy from any negativity.

#Lesha