Girlpool – Faultline

Girlpool, the Los Angeles duo comprised of Avery Tucker (he/him) and Harmony Tividad (she/her), have shared an alluring new single titled “Faultline” with a Julian Klincewicz-directed video.

Of the song, Harmony Tividad says: “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping.”

