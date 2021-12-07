Wallice – Wisdom Tooth

LA-based musician Wallice is gearing up for her first ever headline show in LA tonight, the hometown show sold out in advance, with fans eager to see the rising new star live. Wallice will then tour North America in January with Still Woozy, all dates can be found below.

Today she is also sharing the Jerry Maestas video for her latest single “Wisdom Tooth”, produced with her close friend and collaborator marinelli. Wallice tells us “When I had ‘Wisdom Tooth’ in mind I was a little stumped on how to make a dentist office visit interesting, but I knew I could trust Jerry to fill in the blanks. We’ve worked together for a couple years now, and each shoot we get more stylized with a perfect blend of both of our creative minds. I’m so happy with how this video came out. I wrote this song literally the evening before I went to get all four of my impacted teeth surgically removed, and I was terrified. I’m glad something good came out of that experience.”

Headline Tour Dates

12/7/2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan

12/14 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Supporting Still Woozy

1/12/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

1/13/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

1/14/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

1/16/22 – Pomona, CA @ Fox

1/17/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

1/20/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

1/21/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

1/22/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

1/23/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

1/25/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

1/26/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

1/28/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

1/29/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon

1/31/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

2/1/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

2/2/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/4/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

2/5/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/6/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/8/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

2/9/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

2/11/22 – Montréal, QC @ Olympia

2/12/22 – Toronto, ON @ QET

2/13/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

2/15/22 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

2/16/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

2/18/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

2/19/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

2/20/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvie

2/22/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/24/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission

2/25/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

2/26/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/3/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

3/4/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

3/5/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

