The Velveteers with Dreadnought and Dry Ice

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (132)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (106)
- Film of the Month (93)
- Interviews (387)
- Live Photos (686)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (111)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (101)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (29)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (117)
- Upcoming New releases (64)
- Video of the Month (99)
- Videos (2,813)
- Website of the Month (129)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- The Bin Reaper
- Holly Humberstone #SadGirlAutumn Is A Way of Life
- Wet Leg Announce Debut Album Release Date and 2022 Tour, Share Two New Songs
- The Velveteers’ Reverb Heavy Debut Is a Confident Sign of What’s to Come
- Difficult Fun: November 2021’s Best Punk
- Blue Rojo’s Sad Boy Blues Result in a Colorful Debut
- Courtney LaPlante on Spiritbox’s Rapid Ascension
- Joy Crookes Is Immortalizing Her Memories
- Big Thief Announce Double Album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Share ‘Time Escaping’
- Dream Unending Build Their Own Worlds Through Gorgeous Doom Metal
Music Connection
- SONA Launches Lunch 'N Learn Educational Series
- Fortress Of Empyrean Signs to Metal Assault Records
- Joe Walsh to Stream VetsAid Concert
- Tip Jar: The Best 5 Tips When Launching a New Music Single
- Tracy Lawrence's Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert Partners with Nashville Rescue Mission
- Expert Advice: Creating a Record Label, the Artist’s Way
- Album Review: "An Evening with Silk Sonic" by Silk Sonic (7/10)
- Album Review: "E.G., Rhapsodic" by Shakespeare & the Blues (8/10)
- Album Review: "Top Shelf" by Laura Ainsworth (9/10)
- Album Review: "Letter to N.Y." by Senri Oe (9/10)
Music News Underground
- Sarah McGuinness rereleases the heartwarming ‘Christmas Every Day’
- Nordoff Robbins and Sony Music UK invite London-based musicians to apply for £10,000 bursaries
- Pam Messer releases latest single 'This Love'
- Lifeline' by Bad Wolves is officially #1 at US radio
- Sixx:A.M. release new lyric video for their #1 US radio hit 'Life Is Beautiful'
- BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 longlist unveiled
- BTS wraps up four nights of BTS Permission To Dance on stage in LA
- BBC Radio 1 announce shortlisted artists and tracks for the Radio 1 Dance Awards 2021
- The Sherlocks share new single 'Games You Play'
- Gabriels joined by Celeste for debut US live show
Leave a Reply