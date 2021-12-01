Next Stop 2022

Unfinished Mail – December 2021

In the past few months announcements have been coming in from SXSW, Folk Alliance, Treefort, and others. Music is on for 2022. This weekend I was eyeing getting a ticket for June of 2022. As we wind down 2021 and continue to fight COVID, live music is back from Australia to LA. 2021 was an amazing year for music. There were more releases than ever before of good music. Now we need to see it on tour.

Last year we missed doing an end-of-year Best Of issue. There was too much going on. There is still too much going on, but there are a lot of BEST’s this year. Last year we also missed Melbourne Music Week. This year it is a month later with an incredible line-up. We also have been bombarded with Holiday music and expect to be for the next few weeks.

Have a good holiday and New Year!

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC