Emeline – This Is How I Learn To Say No

Rhode Island-born, L.A.-based singer/songwriter EMELINE premieres the spellbinding video for her recent single “this is how i learn to say no.” Filmed by the ocean, the breathtakingly shot visual serves as a perfect counterpart to the 22-year-old artist’s message of setting boundaries and reclaiming your power.

“This music video shows the many sides to my vulnerability and strength throughout my personal healing and growth,” says EMELINE. “I wanted it to show my pain and liberation by the shore. I love storytelling; and with this video I wanted it to be about connecting the audience with my emotions and allowing my lyrics & performance to be that bridge.”

@emelineisme