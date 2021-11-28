Dylyn – Hurt

In the collision of eras and styles, DYLYN comes to life. With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n’ roll energy with infections pop hooks. Gwen worked with Ryan Guldemond (of Mother Mother) on “Hurt,” the latest single to be released from an upcoming album (TBA 2022 via Nettwerk Records).

Out of those depths, she excavated “Hurt.” Synth bass reverberates beneath transmissions of evocative distortion as her voice writhes out of tension towards a cathartic release on the chorus. “It touches on subjects that people are a little uncomfortable with like social anxiety, sexual anxiety, and depression,” she reveals. “We translate rougher experiences into who we are. The lyrics ask, ‘Who hurt you, babe?’ It exposes the darker parts of ourselves. In the darkest times of my life, I’ve learned the most.”

In addition to working with Ryan, DYLYN will be joining Mother Mother on their sold-out North American tour that starts on January 7. This will be DYLYN’s first time performing in the US. The six-week tour crisscrosses around the US, starting in Houston, TX before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA. This will be the first time DYLYN has performed in front of a US audience in xx years.

Tour Dates:

Fri., Jan 7 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat., Jan 8 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sun., Jan 9 Dallas, TX @ Hifi

Tues., Jan 11 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Wed., Jan 12 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Thurs., Jan 13 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

Sat., Jan 15 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Mon., Jan 17 Portland, OR @ Wonder

Tues., Jan 18 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Fri., Jan 21 Denver, CO @ Summit

Sun., Jan 23 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Tues., Jan 25 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s

Wed., Jan 26 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Fri., Jan 28 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Sun., Jan 30 Boston, MA @ Paradise

Tues., Feb 1 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry (Early & Late Shows)

Wed., Feb 2 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Fri., Feb 4 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat., Feb 5 Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Sun., Feb 6 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven

@callmedylyn