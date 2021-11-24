The Arts Lead Sheet #28 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

PlySpace Residency Application – Muncie, IN – December 1, 2021

https://www.plyspace.org/residency-about

Currier Museum Artist-in-Residence – Manchester, NH – December 1, 2021

https://www.anyartist.org/call.cfm?id=4823&CFID=1728188&CFTOKEN=ae61c5e66198114-61C635C1-E360-4BF7-947BCFED9E906617

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan’s Artist Residency – Los Angeles, CA – December 1, 2021

https://www.quinnemanuel.com/artist-in-residence-program/

Guggenheim Poetry Residency – New York, NY – December 5, 2021

https://poets.submittable.com/submit/6d4b0e77-be29-4628-aaed-57379330fc24/2022-poet-in-residence-public-engagement/eligibility

Socrates Sculpture Park Open Call – Queens, NY – December 6, 2021

https://socratessculpturepark.org/opencalls/sspannual-open-call/

iStock Creative Inclusion Grants – December 6, 2021

https://grants.gettyimages.com/en/grants/istock-inclusion-grants

Plum Lime Residency – Brooklyn, NY – December 6, 2021

https://www.nyccritclub.com/plum-lime-residency

Bernheim Artist Residency – Clermont, KY – December 15, 2021

https://bernheim.org/program-and-events/air/

Visual Art Open Prize – UK – December 15, 2021

https://www.visualartopen.com/

Atelier Mondale Residency – New York – December 15, 2021

https://residencyunlimited.org/2021-atelier-mondial-application-form/

Elsewhere Funded Family Residency – Paonia, CA – December 17, 2021

https://www.commonfield.org/listings/3507/funded-family-residency

New Music Creator Development Fund – December 21, 2021

https://newmusicusa.org/program/new-music-creator-development-fund/

Anna Rabinowitz Award for Poetry – December 31, 2021

https://poetrysociety.org/awards/annual-awards/2022-anna-rabinowitz-award

Art Omi Residencies – Ghent, NY – January 2, 2022

https://artomi.org/residencies

Jobs

Denver ARTS & VENUES SEEKS FIVE POINTS JAZZ FESTIVAL PRODUCER – Denver, CO – December 17, 2021

https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/Five-Points-Jazz-Festival-Event-Producer/0000274052?purchasingGroupId=8409951&origin=1

Assistant, Global Commercial Partnerships (AWAL) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/assistant-global-commercial-partnerships-awal

Senior Global Commercial Partnerships Manager (AWAL) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/senior-global-commercial-partnerships-manager-awal

Two New Support Team Positions (Albeton) – Berlin, Germany

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/two-new-support-team-positions-ableton

Product Marketing Manager (Spitfire Audio) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/product-marketing-manager-spitfire-audio

Freelance Marketing & Social Media Expert (Tagmix) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/freelance-marketing-social-media-expert-tagmix

Management Assistant (This Is Music) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/management-assistant-role-this-is-music

Head of Digital Content (Manchester International Festival) – Manchester, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/head-of-digital-content-manchester-international-festival

Management Assistant (LLL) – New York, NY

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/management-assistant-lll-new-york

Senior A&R Manager (Young) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/senior-ar-young-london-uk

Management Coordinator (Graphite) – UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/management-coordinator-graphite

The Second Shift – Social Media Strategist

https://www.thesecondshift.com – [email protected]

Alloy Women’s Health – Director of Engineering

https://www.myalloy.com/ – [email protected]

Uminid Francis at InfiniteWorld.com – Marketing Director, Operations Director, other positions

http://ufcgworldwide.com/ – [email protected]

Opportunities

Play Five Point Jazz Festival – Denver, CO – December 30, 2021

https://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/events-programs/five-points-jazz-festival

Play FoCo MX – Ft, Collins, CO – January 11, 2022

https://focomx.focoma.org/artist-submissions

Events

Arts & Wellness: Health Equity & Accessibility – November 30, 2021 – 4:30pm MST

https://events.blackthorn.io/en/2E1GKbZ7/art-wellness-forum-health-equity-and-accessibility-5a292E3rM8M/overview

Networking for Disaster Management in the Performing Arts – November 30, 2021 – 1pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=5C16D349-AEFA-EB11-80F2-00155D0A2721

Understanding Cybersecurity for Performing Arts Organizations – December 1, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=33B5402A-EDF9-EB11-80F2-00155D0A2721

Health and Safety for Performing Arts Organizations – December 2, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=B787C880-60FC-EB11-80F2-00155D0A2721

CMW: Virtual Voices Series: The Modernized Leadership Team Behind The GRAMMY Awards – November 26, 2021 – 11am PST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-q65V6YrTy23Lj7nzNeqPw

Music Biz: Streaming Fraud: Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems (beatdapp) – February 10, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IlquvpkDReubMCA1qpX-JQ

Music Biz: Effective Rights Management: The Orfium Suite – February 24, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VsOzvW7OTfGRsSUbD8jyxA

Music Biz: Serving the Music Consumer with the

Best Possible Experience (InnerCat, Play & Follow) – March 24, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XrwXY5UjSV-DS7SaZMMI2Q

Music Biz: Piloting the Future of the Supply Chain:

Multiparty Collaboration (Verifi Media) – April 7, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_voZrKJwzQM21BcOnT5iO9A

Music Biz: GTMS for Music by Vistex – Making It All Add Up! – June 16, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zQVCXRBTQ5uEERffMCfCQA