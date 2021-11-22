Heartless Bastards with Valley Queen

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Courtney LaPlante on Spiritbox’s Rapid Ascension
- Joy Crookes Is Immortalizing Her Memories
- Big Thief Announce Double Album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Share ‘Time Escaping’
- Dream Unending Build Their Own Worlds Through Gorgeous Doom Metal
- Nation of Language Face the Future With A Way Forward
- Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Listen to ‘The Only Heartbreaker’
- Seafoam Walls: How Thurston Moore, Miami Culture Aided ‘Caribbean Jazzgaze’ Band
- Watch Joseph Reuben’s Stunning Video Debut: ‘Life In Colour’
- I Have Seen the Future, And It’s Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter
- God’s in the Mirror
Music Connection
- DistroKid Launches “Artists For Change” Charity
- RF Venue Launches Performance Calculator Tool
- OneRepublic Paid in Crypto for Live Concert
- Mackie Announces Thrash212 & Thrash215 Speakers
- BeatConnect Launches Interactive Sessions for Creators, Artists, Producers
- Hotone Audio's Ampero II Stomp Equipped with Celestion Impulse Responses
- Attend NARIP Film/TV Music Supervisor Pitch Session
- Continued: SyncLove on the Music of 'Pretty In Pink'
- RF Venue to Launch Webinars on Using Wireless Mics
- Dead & Co. Guitar Auctions Raise $160K+ For Charity
Music News Underground
- Elbphilharmonie celebrates fifth birthday
- Classless Act release their rendition of 'It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year'
- Sukhmani unveils powerful new single 'Not Your Exotic'
- 10 best albums to listen to while studying
- French melodic metal band Disconnected takes over Europe and releases new single
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- The Waterboys announce brand new record 'All Souls Hill’
- Rod Stewart and Nile Rodgers lead Christmas concerts to raise funds for Nordoff Robbins
- BBC Two presents Sting: Reel Stories
- Jose Gonzalez starts a mini-tour next month following the release of his fourth solo album
