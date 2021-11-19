Mckenna Grace – Haunted House

Mckenna Grace’s “Haunted House” is out now on Photo Finish Records.

The 15 year old’s impressive debut single comes timed to the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife – in which she stars as a whip smart young ghostbuster in what critics have already called a ‘revelatory, star-making performance.’ “Haunted House”, while not initially written or recorded for the film, is so powerfully affecting that when Ghostbusters’ director Jason Reitman heard it he immediately asked to use it for the movie’s closing credits. Says Mckenna of her first released track, “Over the pandemic I went through a rough time in my personal life, and I wanted to write a song about how even after someone’s not in your life anymore, their memory never really leaves you. You could take it as a breakup song, but it could also be about a friend or a family member or any kind of relationship that’s ended.”

