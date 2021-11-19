Ladyhawke – Time Flies

Ladyhawke (‘Pip’ Brown) will release her hotly anticipated new album Time Flies this Friday, November 19 on BMG.

Time Flies fuses intimate subject matter such as motherhood, mental health, postnatal depression & recovering from a serious skin cancer condition, with upbeat guitar-led rock and irresistibly catchy electronic elements. “I am so happy, and relieved, and feeling all the feelings that Time Flies is finally coming out this Friday,” shares Pip. “Burnished in the flames of 2020+2021 – this album means so very much to me, and I can’t wait for you to listen, and dance in your living room (or cry). Let it be the catharsis for you that it was for me.”

To celebrate the release of the album Ladyhawke released the new song and video for “My Love.”

“My Love” which Ladyhawke describes as “the feeling of being taken for granted, not listened to, ignored, and how that sort of love can fuel a fire inside.” Shot in two separate corners of the world (8,819.55 miles apart!), the emotionally intimate music video was directed by Anthony Caronna in NYC and choreographed by Madeleine Sami in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

