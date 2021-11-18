Pinch Points – Reasons to Be Anxious

Melbourne four-piece Pinch Points have signed with Mistletone Records (Australia/New Zealand) and Exploding in Sound (USA) for their new album Process, to be released on March 18, 2022. The band’s new single, “Reasons to be Anxious” will be released as a 7” single with “Boy” on the B-side.

Look for Pinch Points at December’s Melbourne Music Week.

