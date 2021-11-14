Julien Baker with Dehd

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Nation of Language Face the Future With A Way Forward
- Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Listen to ‘The Only Heartbreaker’
- Seafoam Walls: How Thurston Moore, Miami Culture Aided ‘Caribbean Jazzgaze’ Band
- Watch Joseph Reuben’s Stunning Video Debut: ‘Life In Colour’
- I Have Seen the Future, And It’s Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter
- God’s in the Mirror
- Pink Navel Is the World’s Most Online Rapper
- Difficult Fun: October 2021’s Best Punk
- Lana Del Rey Rides a John Deere and Paints ‘Blue Banisters’ in Latest Video
- See Summer Walker’s Night Out in ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video
Music Connection
- Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival Recap
- Peavey Expands Delta Woods Series
- AT THE MOVIES Signs to Atomic Fire Records
- Little Kids Rock is hiring for Chief Program Officer
- The Pockets invite you to enjoy "TRAP" - The Rhythmic Arts Project
- The Immediate Family at the Canyon Club
- Greta Van Fleet at the Greek Theatre
- The MLC to Host Roundtable Discussion on Asians, Pacific Islanders in the Music Industry
- James Taylor and Jackson Browne at the Pechanga Arena
- Tame Impala at the Hollywood Bowl
Music News Underground
- Canadian rap star and Grammy nominee Tory Lanez announces major UK Tour
- Mötley Crüe’s Too Fast For Love digital remaster culminates special series for band’s 40th anniversary
- Eva Under Fire announce debut album Love, Drugs & Misery
- Legends Fall in the Making: The Story of Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion & Lil Peep
- BBC Radio 2 announces a season celebrating songwriting
- BPI Equality Sessions: International Day of Persons with Disability: Disability and the Music Industry
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- David Bowie season coming to BFI Southbank and BFI Player
- Baltic alternative pop artist and songwriter Klaya returns with new single
- Multi Grammy nominated, Brit Award winning producer Boom Dice returns with ‘Extroverts’
