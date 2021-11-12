L0L0 – overkill

Toronto musician LØLØ channels angst, anger, cynicism, depression, all of the FEELS into grunge pop magnetism. Today she releases her 6-track EP overkill via LA independent label Hopeless Records (Illuminati Hotties, New Found Glory, Tigers Jaw). Self-described as “brutally honest and a little unhinged,” LØLØ doesn’t shy away from expressing exactly what’s on her mind. On overkill, she’s distilled her journey over the past few years into an emotional beacon for anyone who’s struggled to keep it all together.

“Take the regular highs and lows of being young and dumb, add in a global pandemic and a heavy dose of social anxiety and you get a seriously unstable LØLØ,” she shares about the record. “Armed with what seemed like an endless well of inspiration, including killing many plants and relationships, falling for people I shouldn’t, etc, I felt lost, lonely and pathetic. When I feel that way, I turn to music – somehow songwriting has become the only type of surgery that can fix me when I’m broken. Instead of dealing with these things like a normal person, I wrote an EP. All I can do now is cross my fingers and hope people understand the twisted pile of wreckage that is my brain.”

On the EP’s focus single “hurt less,” LØLØ’s well-versed in the macabre and makes visceral her pain from a relationship gone wrong. “Fuck with my mind like it’s your job, manipulating me until my heart stops,” she sings over thrashing guitars. There’s rage and agony here, but in the expression of it, ultimately catharsis. The accompanying music video sees LØLØ on the couch tuning into various shows where she’s the star – the weather channel, a cooking show, a magic show, etc – where something goes wrong but all she can do is look on. It captures the out-of-body feeling of only being a spectator to events in life.

