Mitski – Laurel Hell & Tour

Mitski made her bold return last month, presenting “Working for the Knife” and announcing a world tour, with all North American dates selling out instantly. Today, Mitski announces Laurel Hell, her new album, out February 4th on Dead Oceans, and unveils a new single/video, “The Only Heartbreaker.” Laurel Hell is a soundtrack for transformation, a map to the place where vulnerability and resilience, sorrow and delight, error and transcendence can all sit within our humanity, can all be seen as worthy of acknowledgment, and ultimately, love. “I accept it all,” she promises. “I forgive it all.” It cements Mitski’s reputation as an artist who possesses the power of turning our most savage and alienated experiences into the very elixir that cures them. “I wrote what I needed to hear. As I’ve always done.”

“The Only Heartbreaker” video, co-directed by Maegan Houang and Jeff Desom, presents the bewildering experience of Mitski’s first time being filmed almost entirely in front of a green screen. Houang comments, “The worst pain I’ve experienced is when I’ve fully understood the pain I’ve caused another. It’s one of the hardest parts of being human, that no matter our intentions, we’ll inevitably do something hurtful to our fellow man, if not someone we love. In this case, the harm Mitski enacts in the video is to the world. It’s unstoppable and destructive, but worst of all, she doesn’t even want it to happen. She’s a stand-in for humanity as we collectively do so little to save ourselves and our planet.”

Mitski Tour Dates

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City – SOLD OUT

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 3, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 4, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 5,2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 7, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 9, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 10, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 12, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 14, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 15, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 17, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 19, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 21, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 22, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 24, 2022 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 25, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 26, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Sun. March 27, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 29, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 30, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 31, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 21, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 22, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 23, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Mon. April 25, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street – SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28, 2022 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 29, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30, 2022 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival – SOLD OUT

Mon. May 2, 2022 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 3, 2022 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Wed. May 4, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso – SOLD OUT

Fri. May 6, 2022 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Sat. May 7, 2022 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 11, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

Thu. May 12, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 14, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik – SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17, 2022 – Vienna, AU @ WUK – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. May 19, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Strom – SOLD OUT

