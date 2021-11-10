Isol-Aid #63: AUSMUSIC T-Shirt Day

November 19, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

To celebrate our FINAL ISOL-AID OF THE YEAR we’re digging out our favourite Ausmusic band tee and joining forces with all our pals for AUSMUSIC T-SHIRT DAY on Friday November 19th.

We’re partnering with SUPPORT ACT, AUSTRALIA COUNCIL FOR THE ARTS and TIKTOK to present a lineup of star Australian artists, via livestream to audiences across Australia. It’s all about spreading the word and raising funds for the work Support Act does in helping those in need in the music industry.

Kicking things off is Fremantle indie rock foursome SPACEY JANE who have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s most-loved bands. With Top 10 ARIA chart positions, four songs voted into triple j’s Hottest 100 and sold out shows up and down the East Coast, they’ve gone from strength to strength to strength, cementing their garage pop goodness in hearts and playlists across the country. @spacey_jane

CARLA WEHBE merges current pop melodies with an edgy 80s nostalgia, teleporting you to another era. Beneath her tough exterior lies a pure pop heart, a captivating voice that floats over ever more vintage sounding production. Having first dipped her toe into the water as collaborator on a Tyron Hapi track that’s since garnered millions of streams, Carla’s solo work has seen her stake her claim as one of the country’s brightest new artists. @carlawehbe

ASHWARYA creates dark and romantic RnB tinged pop with dashes of the classic Bollywood music she grew up surrounded by and an undercurrent reminiscent of early 2000s So Fresh CDs. With music that never fails to excite, Ashwarya is an ardent performer, weaving melodies that take you on a journey and speak to the vulnerabilities in us all. @ashwarya

Rounding out the night is ISAIAH FIREBRACE whose undeniable voice and creative ability have seen him become one of the most streamed artists in Australia. It’s been a busy few years, chock full of winning X-Factor, competing at the Eurovision Song Contest, touring across the country, and a turn in the Masked Singer, and now his dulcet tones will be streaming straight to our screens, a true treat.

@isaiahfirebrace