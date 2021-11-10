Grace Cummings – Up In Flames

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings has released a new single and music video for “Up In Flames,” from her forthcoming, self-produced sophomore album. Storm Queen will be released on January 14th on ATO Records, and follows Cummings’ understated debut album Refuge Cove, which was released in 2019 via King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Flightless Records. “I wrote this song on the day Notre Dame burned down. I like that I can trace this song back to the exact day with a little time stamp like that,” says Cummings of the new single. “It reminded me of a time I remember very well, standing on the sand at Jan Juc Beach looking into the ocean. Every wave that came in to the shore was thick and black. I went and looked closer at the water and it was full of scorched gum leaves.”

