Amyl & The Sniffers US Tour 2022

Amyl & the Sniffers, the Melbourne, Australia rock band fronted by Amy Taylor, released their sophomore album Comfort To Me a few weeks ago via ATO Records/Rough Trade. Now, after a triumphant release from the world’s longest lockdown in Australia, Amyl & the Sniffers announce their long-awaited return stateside for a North American 2022 tour. In addition to the band’s previously announced show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in December which sold out in less than one day, the Sniffers will tour Spring 2022.

Comfort To Me, which was co-produced by the band and Dan Luscombe, is the follow-up to Amyl & the Sniffers’ critically acclaimed 2019 self-titled debut album, which won Australia’s esteemed ARIA Award for Best Rock Album and saw the band tour their anarchic and ridiculously fun live show internationally for the past two years. With its lyrics largely written during the Australian Bushfire season, when The Sniffers were already wearing masks to protect themselves from smoke in the air, Comfort To Me came together in a 3-bedroom apartment where the four band members quarantined together during COVID-19 lockdown. The result is a less spontaneous and more darkly considered record that masterfully captures the essence of the band like never before. “This album is just us — raw self expression, defiant energy, unapologetic vulnerability,” says Taylor. “It was written by four self-taught musicians who are all just trying to get by and have a good time.”

Tour dates

12/6/2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/26/2022 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

4/27/2022 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

5/6/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/ 7/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/9/2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

5/10/2022 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw

5/11/2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/13/2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/14/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium

5/16/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/ 17/ 2022 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

5/19/ 2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/21/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/22/2022 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

