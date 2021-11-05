Kito – Blossom

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Kito released her new EP, Blossom, today via Astralwerks. She also shared visualizers for three of its seven songs: her new single, “Tongue Tied” (ft. Terror Jr), “Locked On You” (ft. BROODS) and “Always Been You.” Additional collaborators include ZHU and Jeremih, VanJess and Channel Tres and Bea Miller.

The songs feel familiar and irresistible—swirling up lyrics about love and loss while pulling from the visceral dance songs of Kito’s past and the emotionally rich futuristic pop she devours now. She teams up with Terror Jr, the pop duo behind such dance hits as “3 Strikes” and “Come First,” on her new single, “Tongue Tied,” which enraptures with its ethereal instrumentation and distorted vocal chops. The infectious “Locked On You” features evocative vocals from acclaimed New Zealand duo BROODS, who also collaborated with Kito on her 2018 EP, Haani. “Always Been You,” the EP’s leadoff track, is a soulful celebration of those who can be truly counted on, even amid life’s storms.

