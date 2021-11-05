Caroline Romano – Ireland in 2009

Today, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Caroline Romano releases her electrifying new single, “Ireland in 2009.”

“I saw the movie Cherrybomb recently, that was made in Belfast, Ireland in 2009, and I thought it would be a lovely place to write this story,” Caroline explains of the inspiration that led to writing this song. “I’ve never been to Ireland, and I was only 8 years old in 2009, but I’m obsessed with scenarios I know I’ll never experience. I think we all have our own versions and our own times and places of ‘Ireland in 2009.’ I hope this song reminds you of yours.”

Wise beyond her years, Caroline’s songwriting abilities showcase her witty, introspective and hopeful take on modernity, romanticism and the highs and lows of being young in today’s world. With each new release, Caroline continues to cement herself as one of the next great pop acts and, at just 20-years-old, the self-proclaimed “loudest sort of introvert” has already written and performed into the hearts and ears of an anxious generation.

